Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.64 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $234.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

