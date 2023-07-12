Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $62.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00029709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.