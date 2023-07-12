Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 712 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

