Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSE CRK opened at $11.90 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.