Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

