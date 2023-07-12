Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

