Comparing Hills Bancorporation (HBIA) & Its Competitors

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hills Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hills Bancorporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hills Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Hills Bancorporation Competitors 34.01% 10.14% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hills Bancorporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hills Bancorporation N/A N/A 11.07 Hills Bancorporation Competitors $3.23 billion $803.23 million 246.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hills Bancorporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hills Bancorporation. Hills Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.3% of Hills Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hills Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hills Bancorporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hills Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hills Bancorporation Competitors 1057 3078 3170 35 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 334.24%. Given Hills Bancorporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hills Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hills Bancorporation peers beat Hills Bancorporation on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans. The company also maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services. In addition, it administers estates, personal trusts, and pension plans; offers farm management, investment advisory, and custodial services for individuals, corporations, and nonprofit organizations; and originates mortgages that are sold in the secondary residential real estate market without mortgage servicing rights being retained. The company operates through its main office and its full-service branches in the Iowa counties of Johnson, Linn, and Washington. Hills Bancorporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Hills, Iowa.

