Comparing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB Bank ASA 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Financiero Galicia and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 932.36%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $692.64 billion 0.00 $374.52 million N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.25 8.65

DNB Bank ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia 4.60% 10.66% 1.99% DNB Bank ASA 29.38% 13.54% 1.01%

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services. In addition, the company offers financing products; consumer finance and digital banking services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, and financial trusts. Further, it provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral, pet, surety, and technical insurance products. Additionally, the company offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.