Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 4.5%

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. 2,852,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,243,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $865.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 44.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 53.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Stories

