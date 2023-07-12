Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 5,121,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,836,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

