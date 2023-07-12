Citigroup Increases Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $5,641,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

