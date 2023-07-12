Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Cipherloc Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

