Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Trading Up 777.2%

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) was up 777.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 20,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
