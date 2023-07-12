Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.69.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9664311 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

