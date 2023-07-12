CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Price Performance
Shares of CAVA opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.