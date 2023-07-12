CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of CAVA opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

