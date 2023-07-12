Casper Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $407.63 million and $2.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,854,736,408 coins and its circulating supply is 11,165,766,701 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,853,388,748 with 11,164,497,364 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03695074 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,906,830.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

