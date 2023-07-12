Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.61 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

