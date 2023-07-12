Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CJ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.94. The company had a trading volume of 379,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of C$134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

