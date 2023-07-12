Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million.

PDC Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

PDCE stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.