California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Head to Head Contrast

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 27.95% 26.53% 12.17% Delek Group 33.16% 40.05% 10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.23 $524.00 million $13.19 3.59 Delek Group $3.57 billion N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A

This table compares California Resources and Delek Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California Resources and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

California Resources beats Delek Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

