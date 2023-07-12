Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.