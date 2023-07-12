Breakwater Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.82. 371,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

