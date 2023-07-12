Breakwater Capital Group Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,422. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.