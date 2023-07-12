Breakwater Capital Group Buys 2,564 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 125,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

