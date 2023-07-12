Breakwater Capital Group Buys 2,080 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4,891.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,265 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 952,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $315.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

