Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,173,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

