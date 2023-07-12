BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.58 or 0.00924142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00130273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

