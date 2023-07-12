BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $720.71. 169,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,426. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $673.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.15.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

