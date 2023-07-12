BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 161,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 306,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $836.60 million, a PE ratio of 129.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.