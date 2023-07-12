BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.78 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $454.34 million and $10.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

