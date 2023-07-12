BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.58 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $446.14 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002722 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002802 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
