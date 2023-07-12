BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.58 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $446.14 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001924 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002802 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,024,278.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

