Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $31,148.74 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00010789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

