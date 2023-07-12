Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €42.20 ($46.37) and last traded at €42.20 ($46.37). Approximately 414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($46.59).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.28.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.