Beta Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.89 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and $7.89 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

