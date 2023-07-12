Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $51.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,710,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.