Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. 657,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

