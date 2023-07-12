Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 999 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,982. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

