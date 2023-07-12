Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001924 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

