Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Up 7.7%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 50,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bell Copper Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

