Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $95.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $83.37 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.