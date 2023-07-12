Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

