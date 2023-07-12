Barrick Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 62,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average daily volume of 53,373 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,180. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

