Barbara Lynn Stewart Acquires 51,000 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Lynn Stewart bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZeroFox Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of ZFOX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 646,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,547. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at $2,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
