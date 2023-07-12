Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

