Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.15

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
