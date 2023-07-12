B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$4.59. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.74, with a volume of 1,333,833 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.11.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$640.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$561.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.384743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 65.63%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.