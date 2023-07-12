AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Wedbush

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 24,587,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.