ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

ATIF Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

