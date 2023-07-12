Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Financial Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -2,758.13% -2,235.12% -164.73% Shoals Technologies Group 38.26% 29.36% 10.13%

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoals Technologies Group 1 4 8 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $31.63, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 3.48 -$19.75 million ($0.64) -0.18 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 12.26 $127.61 million $0.91 25.93

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.