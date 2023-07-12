Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.57.
Aritzia Stock Down 24.8 %
Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,829. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
