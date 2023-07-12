Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.57.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,829. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.